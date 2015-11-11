Nov 11 Amadeus IT Holding SA :

* Said on Tuesday places 500 million euros ($537.4 million) in 6-year notes

* Emission has a coupon of 1.625 pct and issue price of 99.260 pct from nominal value

* Notes issue date is set to Nov. 17, 2015

* Income from emission to be partially used for the acquisition of Navitaire

