Nov 11 Glenalta Food SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it completed its IPO on the Italian stock exchange

* Company is listed on the AIM segment of the Italian stock exchange

* First day of trading was Nov. 10

* Raised 80 million euros ($85.91 million) with the IPO

* Glenalta Food is a SPAC (Special Acquisition Purpose Company) specialized in the food & beverage sector

* To find in the next 18 months one or more Italian mid-size companies in the food & beverage sector to merge with

* Banca Aletti & C SpA acted as global coordinator and joint bookrunner, CFO SIM SpA acted as joint bookrunner

* Studio Legale Associato d'Urso Gatti Pavesi Bianchi acted as legal advisor while Studio Legale Lombardi Molinari Segni acted as legal advisor of the joint bookrunners

($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)