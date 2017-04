Nov 11 Hyperion SA :

* Announced on Tuesday completion of issuance of 5,000 of series E01 bonds with a total nominal value of 5 million zlotys ($1.27 million)

* Said it plans to issue between 10,000 and 35,000 series E02 bonds of the nominal value and issue price of 1,000 Polish zlotys

($1 = 3.9422 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)