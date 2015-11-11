Nov 11Epigon SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its major shareholder, Morpol SA, has announced a call to buy out from shareholders 19,173,966 of Epigon shares, representing 17.63 pct of the share capital, offering 0.18 zlotys per share

* Following the call Morpol wants to acquire 100 pct stake in Epigon

* Registration for the sale of shares starts on Nov. 27

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)