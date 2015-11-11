Nov 11Vivid Games SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it has signed a merger agreement with its 100 pct-owned subsidiary, BOTE Sp. z o.o. S.K.A.

* All assets of BOTE will be transferred to Vivid Games

* The merger will take place without a capital increase

* Following the merger BOTE will be dissolved

