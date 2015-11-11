Nov 11 Promsvyazbank :
* Announced on Tuesday closing of Pervobank's acquisition in
a deal that gives PSB's majority shareholder, Promsvyaz Capital
BV, control of 86.54 pct shares of Pervobank
* Pervobank's shareholders received 4.54 pct of PSB's shares
* Promsvyaz Capital BV will make a mandatory offer for the
remaining shares held by Pervobank's minority shareholders
* Pervobank's merger into Promsvyazbank will take place in
2016
* Promsvyazbank's loan portfolio is expected to grow by 31
billion roubles ($476.76 million) post integration, with deposit
volumes increased by 62 billion roubles, and the client base
expanded by almost 177,000 clients
Source text - bit.ly/1Y4zsKY
Further company coverage:
($1 = 65.0225 roubles)
(Gdynia Newsroom)