Nov 11 Promsvyazbank :

* Announced on Tuesday closing of Pervobank's acquisition in a deal that gives PSB's majority shareholder, Promsvyaz Capital BV, control of 86.54 pct shares of Pervobank

* Pervobank's shareholders received 4.54 pct of PSB's shares

* Promsvyaz Capital BV will make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares held by Pervobank's minority shareholders

* Pervobank's merger into Promsvyazbank will take place in 2016

* Promsvyazbank's loan portfolio is expected to grow by 31 billion roubles ($476.76 million) post integration, with deposit volumes increased by 62 billion roubles, and the client base expanded by almost 177,000 clients

Source text - bit.ly/1Y4zsKY

($1 = 65.0225 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)