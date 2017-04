Nov 11 UniCredit Spa CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:

* business plan already envisages full compliance with new TLAC requirements

* additional 150-200 branches to be closed in Italy on top of 1,200 already planned

* not interested in any tie-ups in Italy

* does not plan sale of further minority stake in Fineco

* in exclusive talks with Pimco over joint management of real estate portfolio worth 1.2-1.3 bln euros Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)