UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Ambra SA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported stable Q1 2015/2016 revenue at 86.8 million zlotys ($22.14 million) year on year
* Q1 2015/2016 operating profit was 4.5 mln zlotys versus 6.3 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 net profit was 363,000 zlotys versus 2.4 mln zlotys a year ago
* Q1 2015/2016 EBITDA 7.2 mln zlotys versus 9.0 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9199 zlotys)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.