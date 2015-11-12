Nov 12 Mybet Holding SE :

* 9-month revenue 52.97 million euros versus 52.29 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBITDA 517,000 euros versus 1.766 million euros year ago

* 9-month EBIT amounted to -4.7 million euros versus -4.0 million euros year ago

* As a result of improved conditions in field of payment processing and cost savings, management board anticipates further positive effects on earnings as of 2016

* 9-month net loss for period 4.417 million euros versus loss 94,000 euros year ago