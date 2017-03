Nov 12 Burberry

* Shares up 2.5 percent after firm says Q3 comparable store sales have picked up versus Q2

* CFO says U.S. market remains "quite volatile, difficult to read"

* CFO says Hong Kong trading has improved in first 6 weeks of Q2 "but remains very challenging"

* CFO says China sales returned to positive comparable stores growth in Q3

* CFO says still assuming "mid single digit" comparable stores sales growth for group in H2 Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)