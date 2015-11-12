UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Dmail Group SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q3 total revenue of 7.3 million euros ($7.8 million) versus 9.7 million euros year ago
* Q3 pre-tax loss of 627,000 euros versus profit of 8.7 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.