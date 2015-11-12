Nov 12 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus loss of 154.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net interest income up 39.4 percent at 87.8 million euros year on year

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.5 percent at end of Sept.

Source text: bit.ly/1LbybIS

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)