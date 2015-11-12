BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :
* Reported on Wednesday 9-month net profit of 6.2 million euros ($6.7 million) versus loss of 154.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net interest income up 39.4 percent at 87.8 million euros year on year
* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 8.5 percent at end of Sept.
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares