BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin Reid
* Home Capital Group announces departure of CEO Martin K. Reid, appointment of interim CEO and commencement of search for permanent replacement
Nov 12 Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA :
* Reports 9-month reclassified net profit of 4.8 million euros ($5.15 million) versus loss of 7.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month operating income of 114.8 million euros versus 15.5 million euros a year ago
* Athene Holding Ltd. announces secondary offering of common shares