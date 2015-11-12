UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Veniti SA :
* Q3 revenue 325,326 zlotys ($82,814) versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss 1.7 million zlotys versus profit of 22,100 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9284 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.