* Announces agreement to sell its global animal & crop health division to a consortium consisting of Inflexion and the current management led by Stephen Hearn

* Closing of the transaction is intended to take place in the first quarter of 2016

* All of the approximately 220 employees across 18 major agricultural and animal health markets are planned to transfer to the new company

* In a partnership agreement that is part of the transaction, GfK agrees to support the new company in the years ahead by allowing them to benefit from GfK's innovative methodologies, processes and insights

* Agreed to provide clients with a global reach, the new company and GfK will collaborate in geographies where the new company does not currently have a presence

