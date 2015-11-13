Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Athena IT-Group A/S :
* Said on Thursday it would be delisted from First North with effect from Jan. 3, 2016
* Last day of trading of shares to be Dec. 30
* In connection with the delisting, offers that shareholders can sell back their shares to the company at a price of 12.50 Danish crowns per share ($1.81)
* Shareholders who do not wish to sell their shares will continue as shareholders in the unlisted company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.9211 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order