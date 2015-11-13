Nov 13Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* Said on Thursday announces the pricing for the upcoming treasury share sale as well as its intention to engage a market maker for its shares

* Intends to sell its 1,055,519 treasury shares for a consideration equaling the last reported net asset value (as per June 30, 2015) in the amount of $46.26 per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)