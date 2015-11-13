BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SA :
* Said on Thursday 9-month net rental income 19.6 million euros ($21.1 million) versus 4.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month net profit 12.9 million euros versus loss 409,000 euros year ago
* 9-month positive EBITDA 1.8 million euros versus negative 2.0 million euros year ago
* Gross asset value 754.9 million euros at end-Sept.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower