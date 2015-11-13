Brazil's main policy body cuts BNDES key interest rate
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
Nov 13 Galapagos NV :
* Reported on Thursday 9 month revenues of 47.2 million euros ($50.90 million) compared to 62.7 million euros a year ago
* 9-month operating loss is 63.3 million euros compared to a loss of 25.9 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss is 61.4 million euros compared to profit of 43.5 million euros a year ago
* Said cash at the end of Q3 was 374.4 million euros, including 7.9 million euros of restricted cash, compared to 216.6 million euros, including 10.7 million euros of restricted cash a year ago
* Said to be able to remain within guidance for full year operational cash burn of between 110 million euros and 130 million euros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9273 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's National Monetary Council decided on Thursday to reduce the interest rate at which state development bank BNDES pegs its loans.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket recovered at sea from its maiden flight last year blasted off again from Florida on Thursday in the first successful launch of a recycled orbital-class booster, which scored a double feat with another return landing on an ocean platform.