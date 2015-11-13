Nov 13 Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Thursday 9 month revenues of 47.2 million euros ($50.90 million) compared to 62.7 million euros a year ago

* 9-month operating loss is 63.3 million euros compared to a loss of 25.9 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss is 61.4 million euros compared to profit of 43.5 million euros a year ago

* Said cash at the end of Q3 was 374.4 million euros, including 7.9 million euros of restricted cash, compared to 216.6 million euros, including 10.7 million euros of restricted cash a year ago

* Said to be able to remain within guidance for full year operational cash burn of between 110 million euros and 130 million euros

