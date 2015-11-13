BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities posts FY net profit of RMB 5.15 billion
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
Nov 13 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Reported on Thursday Q3 leasing revenue 14.7 million euro ($15.84 million) versus 13.9 million euro a year ago
* 9 month Funds From Operations (FFO) 31 million euro versus 33 million euro a year ago
* Q3 net profit 27.4 million euro versus 11.6 million euro a year ago
* Q3 EBITDA 29.4 million euro versus 12.1 million euro a year ago
* Net Asset Value (NAT) on Sep. 30 at 8.61 euro per share versus 8.32 euro per share a year ago
* Net cash on Sep. 30 at 106.1 million euro versus 169.5 million euro
Source text: bit.ly/1WVNLix, bit.ly/1MryEZr
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9280 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY profit for year-attributable to owners rmb 5.15 billion versus rmb 9.84 billion
* Three loan agreements were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and customer B as a borrower