BRIEF-Huatai Securities FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 bln
* FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 billion versus RMB10.70 billion
Nov 13 OTP Bank Nyrt
* Expects high risk costs in Ukraine in fourth quarter
* Reviewing Ukrainian factoring unit's 20 billion forints ($69.03 million) worth of loans outstanding, will probably result in further significant risk provisioning Q3 earnings: Further company coverage: ($1 = 289.72 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)
* FY profit for the year attributable RMB6.27 billion versus RMB10.70 billion
* 20,000 people told to evacuate (Updates latest on flooding, evacuations, fresh quotes)