MOSCOW Nov 13 Belorussian oil producer, Belorusneft, awarded Rosneft's subsidary, Swiss-based Rosneft Trading SA, a tender for 1.6 million tonnes of Urals crude for delivery to Germany in 2016, trade sources told Reuters.

The tender was awarded with a discount of around 80 cents a barrel to the formula price, which comprises the average quotations of Platts dated Brent for the full month of delivery and the average value of Urals NWE differentials to Brent, they added, but that couldn't be verified.

In June 2015, Rosneft agreed with BP to reorganise their refining joint venture in Germany, known as Ruhr Oel.

Under the agreement, Rosneft will double its share in Bayernoil to 25 percent, Miro to 24 percent and PCK Raffinerie (Schwedt) to 37.5 percent, it said in a statement, while BP will get 100 percent of the Gelsenkirchen refinery.

Separately, France Total agreed to sell its 16.7 percent stake in the Schwedt refinery in Germany to Rosneft. (Reportig by Gleb Gorodyankin)