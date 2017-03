Nov 13Fundusz Hipoteczny Dom :

* Reported on Thursday that it will increase its share capital by a maximum of 300,000 zlotys ($76,361.14) through the issuance of 3 million new series E shares with a nominal value of 0.10 zloty per share

* The shares will be offered in a private placement to Total Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety

($1 = 3.9287 zlotys)