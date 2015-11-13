Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 13 Examobile SA :
* Said on Thursday that it reported Q3 revenue of 118,739 zlotys ($30,244)versus 163,044 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating profit was 69,096 zlotys versus 63,967 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 55,624 zlotys versus 53,490 zlotys a year ago
* Total number of unique users at the end of Sept. 30, 2015 is 20.9 mln
* At end of September, company has over 230 games and applications in its portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9260 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order