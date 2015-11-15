TEL AVIV Nov 15 Bank Hapoalim,
Israel's largest lender, reported a higher-than-expected rise in
quarterly net profit, boosted by an increase in financing income
and a decline in the provision for credit losses and in
operating expenses.
Hapoalim on Sunday said it earned 802 million shekels ($206
million) in the third quarter, up from 718 million a year
earlier and above a forecast of 760 million according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank was due to announce its quarterly results on Nov.
19 but was forced to move up the announcement after it
accidentally sent a draft of the press release to analysts in an
email regarding its conference call.
Net financing income edged up to 2.179 billion shekels from
2.16 billion, while its provision for credit losses fell to 55
million shekels from 80 million in the third quarter of 2014.
Fees and other income increased 3.8 percent.
Hapoalim's core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
was 9.5 percent according to Basel 3, compared with 9.3
percent at the end of 2014.
The bank's board approved a dividend of 160 million shekels
for the third quarter, or 0.1208 shekel per share.
($1 = 3.8860 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)