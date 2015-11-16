UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Astral Foods Ltd :
* FY non-current assets at R2.23 billion
* Diluted EPS 2009 cents versus 884 cents
* Profit before interest and tax R1.1 billion versus R492.94 million
* Revenue of R11.27 bln versus R9.6 bln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.