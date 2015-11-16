BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Investment Friends Capital SA :
* Q3 revenue of 230,000 zlotys ($58,100) versus 62,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss of 7.9 mln zlotys versus profit of 693,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9579 zlotys)
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.