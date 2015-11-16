Nov 16 Pierrel SpA :

* Reported on Friday its 9-month net loss of 4.9 million euros ($5.25 million) versus loss of 12.3 million euros a year ago

* 9-month revenue of 23.6 million euros versus 21.9 million euros a year ago

($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)