UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Jensen Group NV :
* Reported on Friday a Q3 revenue of 67.6 million euros ($72.53 million), up 7.3 pct
* Expects the full year revenue to be significantly above prior year
Source text: bit.ly/1MQJMOL
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.