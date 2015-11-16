Nov 16 aap implantate AG :

* Said on Friday Q3 sales were 7 pct up year-on-year to 8.4 million euros (Q3/2014: 7.8 million euros)

* In the first nine months of financial year 2015, aap Implantate AG's sales totalled 22.0 million euros (9 months/2014: 22.1 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA of 0.3 million euros (Q3/2014: 0.8 million euros)

* EBITDA in the first nine months of the current financial year was -0.3 million euros (9 months/2014: 2.4 million euros)

