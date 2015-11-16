Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Simple SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue of 12.7 million zlotys ($3.22 million) versus 9.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 1.7 million zlotys versus 823,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9501 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order