Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 MGM Systems SA :
* Said on Friday that it reported Q3 revenue of 2.0 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 267,807 zlotys versus 256,275 zlotys a year ago
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order