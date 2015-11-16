Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 16 Olidata SpA :
* Reported on Saturday its 9-month net loss of 8.0 million euros ($8.59 million)
* 9-month production value 20.4 million euros
* The company does not give consolidated comparison for 9-month 2014 period as the obligation to disclose consolidated income statements was enforced in Q4 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9309 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order