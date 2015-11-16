Nov 16 Olidata SpA :

* Reported on Saturday its 9-month net loss of 8.0 million euros ($8.59 million)

* 9-month production value 20.4 million euros

* The company does not give consolidated comparison for 9-month 2014 period as the obligation to disclose consolidated income statements was enforced in Q4 2014

