* Said on Friday generated 9-month income of 11.8 million euros ($12.69 million) and EBITDA of negative 3 million euros

* By comparison, for nine-months ended Sept. 30, 2014, generated income of 11.7 million euros and EBITDA of negative 5.5 million euros

