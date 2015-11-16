BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Reported on Friday its Q3 pre-tax loss of 0.6 million euros ($643,560.00) versus loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* Q3 revenues from agency activities 3.9 million euros versus 3.3 million euros a year ago
* Approves Non Performing Loan capital increase of 1.0 million euros reserved for lending banks by issuing up to 396.875 ordinary shares at a price of 2.56 euros per share
* Sees FY 2015 positive EBITDA and negative net result
($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.