Nov 16 Corelens SA :

* Said on Saturday that it reported Q3 revenue of 538,031 zlotys ($135,883.57) versus 384,800 zlotys a year ago

* Q3 net loss was 63,068 zlotys versus profit 14,746 zlotys a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.9595 zlotys)