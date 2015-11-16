BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
Nov 16 Polski Fundusz Hipoteczny SA
* Q3 revenue 23,000 zlotys ($5,814.39) versus 665,000 zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit 44,000 zlotys versus loss of 145,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9557 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.