BRIEF-Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
Nov 16 Ebix, Inc. :
* Ebix, Inc. Possible offer for Xchanging Plc
* Confirms that it has sent a letter to Xchanging Plc's board, outlining its interest in making an offer to acquire co
* Ebix's proposal values xchanging at approximately 450 million stg ($685 million based on a US$:GBP exchange rate of 1.52:1)
* Offer represents a premium of over 9 percent to Capita Plc's all cash offer of 160 pence per share, and a premium of over 3 percent to Computer Sciences Corporation's all cash proposal of 170 pence per share
* CEO says "see substantial synergies, economies of scale and growth potential for combined business"
* Ebix has retained investment banking advisory firms Spayne Lindsay & Co and Kinmont Of London, and Peter J. Solomon company of New York
* Ebix is required, by not later than 5.00 pm on 9 December 2015, either to announce a firm intention to make an offer for Xchanging Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Analog Devices acquires broadband GAAS and GAN amplifier expert Onetree Microdevices to enable complete cable infrastructure solutions
FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, March 30 The auto supplier industry will see further megamergers in the wake of ZF's acquisition of TRW and Intel's acquisition of Mobileye, ZF Chief Executive Stefan Sommer said on Thursday.