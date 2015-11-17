BRIEF-Reig Jofre starts marketing of three drugs administered by injection
* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
Nov 17 arGEN X BV :
* Reports 9-month revenue of 5.0 million euros ($5.4 million)compared to 2.2 million euros a year ago
* 9-month operating loss amounts to 10.2 million euros compared to a loss of 6.6 million euros a year ago
* 9-month net loss amounts to 10.1 million euros compared to a loss of 6.3 million euros a year ago
* Says cash position at Sept. 30 was 46.6 million euros compared to 60.4 million euros a year ago
* Q3 net cash burn amounts to 9.3 million euros
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago