Nov 17 arGEN X BV :

* Reports 9-month revenue of 5.0 million euros ($5.4 million)compared to 2.2 million euros a year ago

* 9-month operating loss amounts to 10.2 million euros compared to a loss of 6.6 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net loss amounts to 10.1 million euros compared to a loss of 6.3 million euros a year ago

* Says cash position at Sept. 30 was 46.6 million euros compared to 60.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net cash burn amounts to 9.3 million euros

($1 = 0.9342 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)