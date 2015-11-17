Nov 17 Exini Diagnostics AB :
* Said on Monday at the request of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, the board of Exini has
resolved to apply for voluntary removal of the shares from trading on First North
* Progenics has also announced its intention to initiate a compulsory redemption of the
remaining shares in EXINI that are not held by Progenics
* The company has requested that the last day of trading in the company's shares on First
North should be Nov. 30, 2015, at the latest
