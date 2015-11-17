Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 Hawe SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 110.7 million zlotys ($27.81 million) versus 56.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 operating loss was 70,000 zlotys versus profit 5.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 603,000 zlotys versus profit of 2.7 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9806 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order