BRIEF-Reig Jofre starts marketing of three drugs administered by injection
* Starts marketing of three new drugs administered by injection for hospital use
Nov 17 Inno-Gene SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys ($351,776) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net profit was 37,557 zlotys versus 394,878 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.9798 zlotys)
* FY loss of 23.6 million euros versus loss of 29.1 million euros year ago