Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 17 HubStyle SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 3.5 million zlotys ($879,441.18) versus 2.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 405,000 zlotys versus profit 8,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9798 zlotys)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order