* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 98.0 million zlotys ($24.64 million)

* Q3 net profit was 38,525 zlotys

* Its capital group was formed on Sept. 9 2015, and hence no consolidated data to compare with

($1 = 3.9778 zlotys)