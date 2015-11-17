UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 17 Esotiq & Henderson SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 33.1 million zlotys versus 31.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 174,000 zlotys versus profit 1.1 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.