BRIEF-Mobcast to set up IP and entertainment contents JV in Tokyo
* Says it plans to set up new JV in Tokyo, engaged in IP and entertainment contents business
Nov 17 Giglio Group SpA :
* Unit Giglio TV signs two-year partnership with China's CCTV, a Chinese state TV channel, for the co-production of weekly TV magazine "Made In Italy"
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up new JV in Tokyo, engaged in IP and entertainment contents business
* Increase in customer contracts of 1.00 million to 16.97 million