BRIEF-R&I affirms Yamanashi Chuo Bank Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I
Nov 17 Alta SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported Q3 revenue of 1.4 million zlotys versus 1.0 million zlotys a year ago
* Q3 net loss was 1.4 million zlotys versus loss of 576,000 zlotys a year ago
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016