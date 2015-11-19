UPDATE 2-China's Creat makes 1.2 bln euro bid for German blood plasma firm
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has opened order books for a 750m 10-year non-call five-year euro Tier 2 bond at mid-swaps plus 400bp area, according to a lead.
Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are joint leads.
The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/BB- (Moodys/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)
* No premium offered for non-voting shares (Adds CEO comments, advisor names)
LONDON, March 30 The National Bank of Abu Dhabi has issued the Gulf region's first green bond, raising $587 million for projects to fight climate change, the London Stock Exchange (LSE) said on Thursday.