Nov 19 Gemalto NV :

* Announced on Wednesday it would implement a share buy-back program in accordance with the authorization given by the general meeting of shareholders held on May 21

* Board of Gemalto, pursuant to a delegation of powers granted by the general meeting of shareholders on May 21, authorized the acquisition of up to 10 percent of the issued share capital

* On the basis of the 89,007,709 Gemalto shares issued as of Nov. 18, the 993,485 shares held by Gemalto as of the close of the Euronext trading session on Nov. 13, Gemalto may acquire up to 7,907,285 shares

* Maximum acquisition price per share is the lesser of (i) 125 euros ($133.68); (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on Euronext at the time of the buy-back; and (iii) 110 pct of the average closing share price of the Gemalto share on Euronext during the last five trading days preceding the date on which the shares concerned are acquired by or on behalf of Gemalto

* Minimum acquisition price per share is the nominal value per Gemalto share, i.e. 1 euro per share

* Program to last from Nov. 23, 2015, until Oct. 31, 2016 (included)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)