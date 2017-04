Nov 19 New World Resources Plc

* says 2015 average price for coking coal production 93 euros per tonne

* reports cash at 57.4 million euros as of Sept. 30, compared to 77.44 million euros a year ago

* says third-quarter net loss narrowed to 29.08 million euros from the loss of 71.16 million euros a year ago

* says third-quarter revenue rose to 159.12 million euros from 157.71 million euros in the same period of 2014

* maintains 2015 target of coal production at 7.5-8.0 million tonnes, sales at 8.0 million tonnes